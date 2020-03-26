IEDCR collects samples from Gaibandha suspected coronavirus patients

GAIBANDHA, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control
and Research (IEDCR) has collected samples from the suspected coronavirus
patents of the district to test if they are infected with COVID-19.
IEDCR’s four-member members medical team led by Dr. Sohel Rahman from
Dhaka came to Gaibandha and inspected the movements of suspected patients in
Sadullapur, Sundarganj, Gobindaganj and Sadar upazilas here, said medical
officer of civil surgeon (CS) office Dr. Hafizur Rahman.
The team also collected blood and nasal swab of the suspected patients
yesterday, he said
Earlier, they also scrutinized the activities of several people who came
into close contact with two US returnees — mother and her son — tested
positive with Covid-19 at Hobibullapur, Dhankuthi, Lakkhipur, Bamondanga, and
Nakaihat of the district on Tuesday.
CS Dr. ABM Abu Hanif said the team had already gone to Dhaka from Gaibandha
taking the samples on Wednesday afternoon.