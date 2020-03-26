IEDCR collects samples from Gaibandha suspected coronavirus patients

GAIBANDHA, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control

and Research (IEDCR) has collected samples from the suspected coronavirus

patents of the district to test if they are infected with COVID-19.

IEDCR’s four-member members medical team led by Dr. Sohel Rahman from

Dhaka came to Gaibandha and inspected the movements of suspected patients in

Sadullapur, Sundarganj, Gobindaganj and Sadar upazilas here, said medical

officer of civil surgeon (CS) office Dr. Hafizur Rahman.

The team also collected blood and nasal swab of the suspected patients

yesterday, he said

Earlier, they also scrutinized the activities of several people who came

into close contact with two US returnees — mother and her son — tested

positive with Covid-19 at Hobibullapur, Dhankuthi, Lakkhipur, Bamondanga, and

Nakaihat of the district on Tuesday.

CS Dr. ABM Abu Hanif said the team had already gone to Dhaka from Gaibandha

taking the samples on Wednesday afternoon.