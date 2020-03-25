Uzbek President greets Bangladesh citizens on Independence Day

DHAKA, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev today expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to his Bangladeshi counterpart M Abdul Hamid and country’s people on the occasion of the 50th National and Independence Day of Bangladesh.

In a message, sent to Bangladesh President tonight, he said, “On the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day, I am very pleased to send my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly People of Bangladesh.”

The Uzbek President said, “We recognize the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as a country with a rapidly developing economy which has an important place not only in the Muslim world, but in the entire Asian continent and in the international arena.”

Referring to the Hamid’s visit to Uzbekistan in June 2019, he said the consistent implementation of the agreements reached during the bilateral and multilateral dialogue are serving as an important factor in the active development of mutually beneficial and effective cooperation.

“I am confident that the comprehensive and long-term relations between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh will continue to strengthen through our joint-efforts for the prosperity of our peoples”, the Uzbek President hoped.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished for Abdul Hamid’s good health, longevity and great success in days to come and also the peace, prosperity and continued progress for friendly people of Bangladesh.