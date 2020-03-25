Bangladesh mission in London to take awareness programmes for 71’s mass killing

DHAKA, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh High Commission in London will raise awareness about the mass killing of March 25 in 1971 by arranging seminars and discussions in important cities of the United Kingdom including the British Parliament in 2021.

The mission will take the programmes marking the 50 years anniversary of the mass killing of March 25 in 1971, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem in a statement, according to a press release of Bangladesh High Commission in London received here today.