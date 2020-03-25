Local government bodies to get Tk 33 crore for combating COVID-19

DHAKA, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to allocate a total of Taka 33 crore to city corporations, municipalities and upazila parishads for fighting against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision was taken today at a meeting on coronavirus with Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam in the chair at his office.

Of the amount, Tk 18.50 crore was allocated to 12 city corporations for conducting coronavirus prevention activities, mosquito elimination and cleanliness drives, the meeting was informed.

Taka 9.52 crore was given to 328 municipalities to purchase germicide and safety materials to protect people while 492 upazila parishads got Taka 5 crore for undertaking necessary steps on coronavirus prevention at union-level.

Besides, the Department of Public Health Engineering under Local Government Division (LGD) has set up hand washing establishments–eight at divisional cities, five at district towns and one at every upazila– for ensuring safety of the people.

LGD Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed and senior officials were also present at the meeting.