BGB man killed in Bandarban road accident

BANDARBAN, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was killed and four others were injured after a truck turned turtle in Kasaipara area of the district this morning.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, a member of BGB in Barkal Battalion-45.

Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bandarban Sadar Police

Station, said the accident occurred at around 6:30 am on the Bandarban-

Keranihat Road as the driver of the rented truck lost his control over the

steering.

Critically injured Al Amin died while undergoing treatment at Satkania BGB

Hospital, he added.