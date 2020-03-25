Trump greets Bangladesh on its Independence Day

DHAKA, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – President of the United States Donald J.
Trump has extended his best wishes to his Bangladeshi counterpart M Abdul
Hamid and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country’s 49th year
of Independence.
In a message sent to President M Abdul Hamid today, the US President said,
“Congratulations on Bangladesh’s 49th year of Independence . . . On behalf of
the people of the United States, I extend my best wishes to you and the
people of Bangladesh as you commemorate the centennial of the birth of Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, ahead of your 2021 Golden Jubilee.”
Referring to the country’s tremendous progress made in different sectors,
President Trump said over the past 49 years, Bangladesh has progressed along
an enviable development arc, rising from a devastating war to become a
country that is now a growing agricultural and industrial powerhouse.
“The United States has been a key partner during this transformation, and
I am proud our economies have delivered prosperity to both our peoples,” he
added.
Trump appreciated Bangladesh’s continued generosity as a host to over one
million Rohingya refugees and assured of providing continued support to the
crisis as the leading international donor.
“We look forward to Bangladesh’s future accomplishments and our continued
cooperation in the coming year,” the US President added.