Trump greets Bangladesh on its Independence Day

DHAKA, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – President of the United States Donald J.

Trump has extended his best wishes to his Bangladeshi counterpart M Abdul

Hamid and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country’s 49th year

of Independence.

In a message sent to President M Abdul Hamid today, the US President said,

“Congratulations on Bangladesh’s 49th year of Independence . . . On behalf of

the people of the United States, I extend my best wishes to you and the

people of Bangladesh as you commemorate the centennial of the birth of Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, ahead of your 2021 Golden Jubilee.”

Referring to the country’s tremendous progress made in different sectors,

President Trump said over the past 49 years, Bangladesh has progressed along

an enviable development arc, rising from a devastating war to become a

country that is now a growing agricultural and industrial powerhouse.

“The United States has been a key partner during this transformation, and

I am proud our economies have delivered prosperity to both our peoples,” he

added.

Trump appreciated Bangladesh’s continued generosity as a host to over one

million Rohingya refugees and assured of providing continued support to the

crisis as the leading international donor.

“We look forward to Bangladesh’s future accomplishments and our continued

cooperation in the coming year,” the US President added.