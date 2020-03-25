Bus-truck collision kills 2 in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Mar 25, 2020 (BSS) – Two persons were killed when a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck near Talbaria area on Kushtia- Ishurdi highway this morning.

The victims were identified as truck driver Nabil Hosen, 38, and helper Ibrahim, 22.

According to the locals, the accident occurred at around 7:30am when the Ishurdi bound passenger bus collided with the truck coming from the opposite side killing the victims on the spot.

Kushtia Mirpur Thana OC Abul Kalam confirmed the incident saying that on information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the bodies.

The vehicles were seized even though the bus driver managed to flee, he said. Bodies of the victims have been kept in Kushtia 250-bed Hospital morgue for autopsy. Filing of a case in this regard is underway, added the official.