Rangpur police forms QRT to assist COVID-19 patients

RANGPUR, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – Rangpur district police has formed an 18-

member quick response team (QRT) to assist the coronavirus (COVID-19)

infected patients across the district at the earliest possible time.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarkar formed the team on

Tuesday afternoon to monitor the overall coronavirus situation in the

district and extend urgent assistance to the virus infected patients.

After providing practical training to the QRT members, the district police

authority has provided them with an ambulance, a vehicle, personal protective

equipment (PPE) and other necessary inputs to stand beside the coronavirus

infected patients.

“Members of the district police are firmly committed to serve the

coronavirus infected patients in need as a part of its commitment to ensure

the welfare of the people and country under any situation,” the SP told local

reporters.