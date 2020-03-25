Rangpur police forms QRT to assist COVID-19 patients

RANGPUR, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – Rangpur district police has formed an 18-
member quick response team (QRT) to assist the coronavirus (COVID-19)
infected patients across the district at the earliest possible time.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarkar formed the team on
Tuesday afternoon to monitor the overall coronavirus situation in the
district and extend urgent assistance to the virus infected patients.
After providing practical training to the QRT members, the district police
authority has provided them with an ambulance, a vehicle, personal protective
equipment (PPE) and other necessary inputs to stand beside the coronavirus
infected patients.
“Members of the district police are firmly committed to serve the
coronavirus infected patients in need as a part of its commitment to ensure
the welfare of the people and country under any situation,” the SP told local
reporters.