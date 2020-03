DHAKA, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address

the nation this evening on the occasion of the Independence and National Day-

2020.

“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm today,” PM’s Press

Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as

well as private TV channels and radio stations.