Bangladesh consults with USA, EU, G77 about export cut fear: Momen

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today

said Bangladesh has consulted with the USA, European Union (EU) and Group 77

to take special measures as Dhaka fears to lose around two billion US dollars

export orders due to outbreak of deadly COVID-19.

“We informed concerned trade authorities of EU, USA and Group 77 about our

fear and to take measures regarding it,” he said through a video message to

media this evening.

The foreign minister said the BGMEA has predicted that Bangladesh will lose

export orders worth two billion US dollars and the readymade garments (RMG)

sector may witnesses hundreds of job cut due to the prevailing global

situation.

Besides, Momen said there is a possibility to see decline of the country’s

remittance flow as adverse affects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign minister said he directed all head of Bangladesh missions

abroad and urged foreign ministers of concerned countries over phone to take

special care to Bangladesh expatriates and overseas workers in their

respective countries.

The foreign minister also said China will donate medical supplies including

10,000 test kits and 10,000 PPE (personal protection equipment) and 1,000

infrared thermometers that are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 26th on

board a special aircraft.

Besides, he said China will hand over 1,500 respirators that is known as

N95 masks on March 28.

Momen said Bangladeshi businessmen are also importing Chinese medical

supplies to combat with the killer bugs. The first consignment of purchased

medical supply will arrive here tomorrow, he added.