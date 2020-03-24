Bangladesh consults with USA, EU, G77 about export cut fear: Momen

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today
said Bangladesh has consulted with the USA, European Union (EU) and Group 77
to take special measures as Dhaka fears to lose around two billion US dollars
export orders due to outbreak of deadly COVID-19.
“We informed concerned trade authorities of EU, USA and Group 77 about our
fear and to take measures regarding it,” he said through a video message to
media this evening.
The foreign minister said the BGMEA has predicted that Bangladesh will lose
export orders worth two billion US dollars and the readymade garments (RMG)
sector may witnesses hundreds of job cut due to the prevailing global
situation.
Besides, Momen said there is a possibility to see decline of the country’s
remittance flow as adverse affects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The foreign minister said he directed all head of Bangladesh missions
abroad and urged foreign ministers of concerned countries over phone to take
special care to Bangladesh expatriates and overseas workers in their
respective countries.
The foreign minister also said China will donate medical supplies including
10,000 test kits and 10,000 PPE (personal protection equipment) and 1,000
infrared thermometers that are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 26th on
board a special aircraft.
Besides, he said China will hand over 1,500 respirators that is known as
N95 masks on March 28.
Momen said Bangladeshi businessmen are also importing Chinese medical
supplies to combat with the killer bugs. The first consignment of purchased
medical supply will arrive here tomorrow, he added.