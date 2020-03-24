PM mourns death of Lakkhipur AL general secretary’s father

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Sultan Ahmmed Master, father of Lakkhipur District AL General Secretary Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayon.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to his bereaved family members, well-wishers and fellow workers.

In a separate condolence message, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also mourned the death of Sultan Ahmmed Master.

Sultan Ahmmed Master died of old age complications at Lakkhipur Modern Hospital on Monday at the age of 86.

He left behind his wife, six sons, four daughters as well as a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.