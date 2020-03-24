Primary schools to remain closed till April 9

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – The Primary and Mass Education Ministry today

decided to keep all the government and non-government primary schools and

kindergartens across the country closed till April 9 as a preventive measure

to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

The ministry in an office order has asked all the students to stay in their

respective houses so that they can protect themselves as well as others from

the infection of coronavirus.

The guardians will have to ensure the stay of the students in their

respective residences and the local administration has been asked to monitor

the overall situation strictly.

In a videoconference, Primary and Mass Education Secretary M Akram Al

Hossen has already given various necessary instructions to the field level

officials on how to protect the students from the contamination of the

coronavirus.