Commerce Ministry opens control room to monitor market

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – The Ministry of Commerce has opened a
control room to monitor the market and provide information on the import and
export operations considering the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
This control room has been opened at Room No. 23 under building 3 at
Bangladesh Secretariat where anyone can contact at telephone number 02-
9545853 from 9 am to 12 midnight till March 29 (including Friday and
Saturday), said a Ministry press release.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will
conduct regular market drives as well as usual official operations. A control
room has also been opened at the Directorate where the necessary contact
numbers are: Dhaka Divisional Office, Deputy Director: 01819404730, deputy
director (administration) Mobile Number: 01711273802, Assistant Director,
Dhaka District: 01714461182 and Consumer portal number 16121.
The field-level operations of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB)
will continue like in the past, a control room has also been opened there
with the contact number 02-55013447.