Commerce Ministry opens control room to monitor market

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – The Ministry of Commerce has opened a

control room to monitor the market and provide information on the import and

export operations considering the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This control room has been opened at Room No. 23 under building 3 at

Bangladesh Secretariat where anyone can contact at telephone number 02-

9545853 from 9 am to 12 midnight till March 29 (including Friday and

Saturday), said a Ministry press release.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will

conduct regular market drives as well as usual official operations. A control

room has also been opened at the Directorate where the necessary contact

numbers are: Dhaka Divisional Office, Deputy Director: 01819404730, deputy

director (administration) Mobile Number: 01711273802, Assistant Director,

Dhaka District: 01714461182 and Consumer portal number 16121.

The field-level operations of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB)

will continue like in the past, a control room has also been opened there

with the contact number 02-55013447.