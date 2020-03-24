UiPath named top of hyper intelligent automation performer

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – Robotic Process Automation (RPA) firm UiPath

was rated as top company in overall Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA)

segment in Zinnov Zones rating.

It was also rated in leadership zone in use case discovery, intelligent

document processing, RPA platforms, and attended RPA segments, said a press

release today.

Praveen Bhadada, Managing Partner – Global Head, Digital Transformation,

Zinnov, said, “UiPath is leading Hyper Intelligent Automation revolution

through its holistic vision of creating an integrated platform for varying

customer needs.”

Manish Bharti, UiPath President – India and SAARC, said “Our platform that

offers end-to-end solutions to discover, build, and measure automations,

along with our focus on integration of ROI measurement capability, gives our

customers an unparalleled advantage by this acknowledgement.”