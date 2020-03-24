UiPath named top of hyper intelligent automation performer

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – Robotic Process Automation (RPA) firm UiPath
was rated as top company in overall Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA)
segment in Zinnov Zones rating.
It was also rated in leadership zone in use case discovery, intelligent
document processing, RPA platforms, and attended RPA segments, said a press
release today.
Praveen Bhadada, Managing Partner – Global Head, Digital Transformation,
Zinnov, said, “UiPath is leading Hyper Intelligent Automation revolution
through its holistic vision of creating an integrated platform for varying
customer needs.”
Manish Bharti, UiPath President – India and SAARC, said “Our platform that
offers end-to-end solutions to discover, build, and measure automations,
along with our focus on integration of ROI measurement capability, gives our
customers an unparalleled advantage by this acknowledgement.”