Corona pulls bourses down

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – Country’s premier bourse, Dhaka Stock

Exchange (DSE) today registered downbeat, after a single-day break, amid

growing concern over COVID-19 pandemic.

The broad index, DSEX closed at 3976.56 points on Tuesday with a fall of

8.18 points or 0.20 percent.

Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index,

DSES also went down slightly by 0.03 points and 1.54 points to settle at

1323.77 points and 917.27 points respectively.

On Monday, the government declared a 10-day nationwide holiday from March

26 over the situation, shutting down government and private offices excepting

essential and healthcare facilities.

The government also decided to shut down mass transportation, including

train and river transportation, during the period to prevent the spread of

coronavirus.

In line with government holiday, trading on bourses will also be closed on

March 26 to April 4, said a DSE release.

Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 1.39 billion,

which was lower over previous day’s mark of Taka 2.54 billion.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 23,152 trades were executed in

today’s trading session with a trading volume of 38.30 million securities.

Losers took a lead over gainers as out of 352 issues traded, 25 securities

gained price while 85 declined and 242 remained unchanged.

The market-cap of DSE also fell to Taka 3,108 billion, from Taka 3,112

billion in the previous session.

The top ten gainers were Premier Cement, Bangladesh National Insurance,

CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund, Bank Asia, City Bank, Exim Bank, Eastern Bank, Orion

Pharma, Grameen one: Scheme Two and Bangladesh General Insurance.

Linde Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by LafargeHolcim

Bangladesh, Monno Ceramic, Mercantile Bank, Reneta, Orion Pharma, Apex

Footwear, Square Pharma, Silva Pharma and Central Pharma.

The top 10 losers were Popular Life Insurance, ACI Formulation, Aziz Pipes,

Prime Insurance, Peoples Insurance, Asia Pacific Insurance, ACI Limited,

Monno Ceramic, Salvo Chemical and Sun Life Insurance.

On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also

closed at red from the gaining streak of previous day.

CSCX and CASPI declined by 14.06 points and 21.96 points to stand at

6813.23 points and 11250.31 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 2,751,275 shares and mutual fund of 162 companies were

traded of which 22 issues advanced while 37 declined and 103 issues remained

unchanged.