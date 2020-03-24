Govt extends closure of educational institutions till April 9

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – The government today extended the closure of educational institutions, including coaching centers, across the country till April 9 aiming to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Education Ministry here with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni in the chair, said the ministry’s Public Relations Officer MA Khair.

The education minister also asked all students to stay at their respective homes maintaining all health rules outlined by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), especially on coronavirus issue.

As all educational institutions are closed, she further informed the meeting that classes for students of sixth to tenth grades will be broadcast through ‘Sangsad TV’ from 9 am to 9 pm from March 28 (Saturday).

Earlier, on March 16, the government had decided to close all educational institutions across the country till March 31.