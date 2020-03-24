IEDCR medical team tracing corona contacts in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Mar 24, 2020 – A four-member medical team coming from IEDCR, Dhaka, came here yesterday, is passing busy times at various spots of Sadullapur, Sadar and Sundarganj upazilas of the district today.

The team led by Dr. Sohel is doing tracing contact at the spots including Hobibullapur, Kamarpara, Laxmipur and Bamondanga where two US expatriates tested positive for coronavirus participated in the social rituals staying there, health official sources said.

The locals doubt that many of the people might have been possibility to be infected with coronavirus as they came to close contact to the US returnees mother and son during the functions at the spots from March 10.

Accepting the matter with serious, the upazila coronavirus prevention committee on March 22 took a decision to lockdown the upazila to check the spread of Covid-19 and sought necessary measures to implement it from the deputy commissioner.

A copy of the decision was also forwarded to police super and civil surgeon (CS) of the district.

As the matter had turned into a public issue, the district administration and the health department jointly took initiatives to test the people who came to close contact to the US returnees.

The district administration wrote a letter to the authority of IEDCR to send a team here to test the people whether they have been infected with coronavirus or not.

In response, the medical team of IEDCR, Dhaka came to Gaibandha on Monday and started tracing contacts at the spots from this morning as part of their activities.

When contacted, CS Dr. ABM Hanif said it should not be wise to make any comments about the coronavirus infection among the people until getting the report from the medical team coming from IEDCR, Dhaka.

In reply to a query the CS said a total of 226 persons are in quarantine at their respective homes in seven upazilas of the district and 34 persons who were in quarantine were released from the confinement so far.