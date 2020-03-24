Local body leaders are working to contain coronavirus: Tajul

DHAKA, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam today said the elected public representatives of the local government bodies are working at all levels to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“The chairmen and members of Union Parishads, and other elected representatives of local government have been working to tackle coronavirus situation,” he said in a video message from the Secretariat here.

The LGRD minister said a committee, led by the chairmen of Union Parishad, was formed in every union to ensure ‘home quarantine’ for the returnees from abroad.

Same directives have also been given to the chairmen of Upazila Parishads and mayors of municipalities, he added.

Tajul said the local public representatives have already been instructed to keep the foreign returnees isolated and they have been working as per the instruction.

About his ministry’s steps to tackle coronavirus, Tajul said committees have been formed at Union Parishad, Upazila Parishad, city corporation and municipality levels, and the committees have asked asked to provide all-out support to the local administration in keeping the returnees in home quarantine.

He said the officials of the Local Government Division and the local government institutions have been instructed to remain present at their respective work places to monitor and coordinate the COVID-19 prevention activities.

Tajul said the buildings of Gazipur City Corporations, built on the banks of the Turag River for Bishwa Ijtema, are being prepared for institutional quarantine.