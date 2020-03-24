Nearly 500 coronavirus cases in India; 9 deaths

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2020 (BSS/PTI)- Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have

been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-

19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases.

The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so

far, the Health Ministry said.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday while

seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka,

Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.

Thirty-seven people have been cured/discharged/migrated, it added.

The number of active cases at 446 saw an increase of 22 from last night’s

figure.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the

entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending

road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 95,

including eight foreign nationals, followed by Maharashtra which recorded 87,

including three foreigners, according to the ministry data.

Karnataka has reported 37 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in

Rajasthan increased to 33, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has 33 positive cases, including a foreign national.

Telangana has so far reported 32 cases, including 10 foreigners.

Cases in Delhi rose to 31, including one foreigner, while Gujarat has

reported 29 cases.

In Haryana, there are 26 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has

reported 21 cases.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 12 cases, including two

foreigners. West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have reported

seven cases each so far. Chandigarh has six cases, while Jammu and Kashmir

has four cases.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each, while

there are two cases each in Bihar and Odisha.

Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.