Trump says unproven coronavirus drugs could be ‘gift from God’

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump on Monday

said antimalarial drugs that are under investigation to treat the new

coronavirus could be a “gift from God” despite scientists warning against the

dangers of overhyping unproven medicines.

Trump announced last week his administration was working to dramatically

expand access to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound,

following promising early studies in France and China that found the drugs

helped patients suffering from the COVID-19 illness.

Many scientists including Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading

infectious disease expert, have urged the public to remain cautious until

larger clinical trials validate the smaller studies.

But Trump demonstrated no such restraint at a White House press briefing on

Monday.

“The hydroxychloroquine and the Z-Pak, I think as a combination probably is

looking very, very good,” he said.

“There’s a real chance that it could have a tremendous impact, it would be

a gift from God, if that worked it would be a big game changer,” he added,

quoting the example of a patient who was ill but recovered after taking the

drug.

NBC reported that a woman in Arizona, who heard Trump talk about

chloroquine, ended up in hospital and her husband died after they took a form

of chloroquine she had used to treat her koi fish.

“I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff

they’re talking about on TV?'” NBC quoted the unnamed woman as saying.

Banner Health, a non-profit health care provider based in Phoenix, said on

its website that “a man has died and his wife is under critical care after

the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive

commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks.”

Banner Health warned against self-medicating to treat or prevent the COVID-

19 illness.

Trump has been criticized by some in the scientific community for

overhyping the drugs — which could create shortages for Americans who need

them to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, diseases for which they are

approved.

New York is set to begin a clinical trial on Tuesday that would treat

patients with hydroxychloroquine taken together with azithromycin, an

antibiotic used to clear secondary bacterial infections.

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence announced that self-administered

nasal swab tests for the illness would be made available this week, thus

reducing part of the burden on the overstretched health care system.

At present, the test is administered by health care workers wearing

personal protective gear which is in short supply.

The US has almost 44,000 cases and 560 deaths, according to a tracker

maintained by Johns Hopkins University.