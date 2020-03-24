Ansar and VDP distributes masks in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Mar 24, 2020 – Ansar and VDP department, Gaibandha distributed
masks to the people of the district today to protect from deadly coronavirus.
District commandant of Ansar and VDP Md. Aftekharul Islam formally
inaugurated the masks distribution activity to the mass people at the gate of
his office of the town here on Tuesday as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, district commandant Aftekharul Islam said the
department took the plan to disburse masks to the common people to check the
coronavirus outbreak.
Accordingly, the masks were being distributed to the people under mass
awareness activity to attain the cherished goals, he added.
After getting a mask free of cost Delwar Hossain, a poura dweller,
expressed his gratefulness to district commandant and his department.
Assistant district commandant M. Towhiduzzaman, Sadar upazila ansar and
VDP officer M. Sazzad Hossain and other staff of the department including
media men were present on the occasion.
District commandant Aftekharul Islam told the BSS that a total of 1,000
pieces of mask were distributed to the people of the district on Tuesday from
morning to afternoon side by side with disbursing 5,000 leaflets regarding
coronavirus prevention.
Apart from it, 30 banners regarding coronavirus awareness and prevention
were also pasted on the walls at the crowded places of the district, he also
said.
In addition, water tank and sanitizer has been kept at the entrance
point of the district office for hand washing of the staff and the service
receivers, he said.