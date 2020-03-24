Ansar and VDP distributes masks in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Mar 24, 2020 – Ansar and VDP department, Gaibandha distributed

masks to the people of the district today to protect from deadly coronavirus.

District commandant of Ansar and VDP Md. Aftekharul Islam formally

inaugurated the masks distribution activity to the mass people at the gate of

his office of the town here on Tuesday as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, district commandant Aftekharul Islam said the

department took the plan to disburse masks to the common people to check the

coronavirus outbreak.

Accordingly, the masks were being distributed to the people under mass

awareness activity to attain the cherished goals, he added.

After getting a mask free of cost Delwar Hossain, a poura dweller,

expressed his gratefulness to district commandant and his department.

Assistant district commandant M. Towhiduzzaman, Sadar upazila ansar and

VDP officer M. Sazzad Hossain and other staff of the department including

media men were present on the occasion.

District commandant Aftekharul Islam told the BSS that a total of 1,000

pieces of mask were distributed to the people of the district on Tuesday from

morning to afternoon side by side with disbursing 5,000 leaflets regarding

coronavirus prevention.

Apart from it, 30 banners regarding coronavirus awareness and prevention

were also pasted on the walls at the crowded places of the district, he also

said.

In addition, water tank and sanitizer has been kept at the entrance

point of the district office for hand washing of the staff and the service

receivers, he said.