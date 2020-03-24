Modi expresses gratitude to Sheikh Hasina for contributing to Emergency Fund

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has

expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her

contribution to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund to fight the deadly coronavirus.

“Grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh for announcing $1.5

million as contribution to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund,” he tweeted on

Monday.

The Indian premier said, “Through our solidarity and working together, we

will overcome challenges posed by COVID-19.”

Prime Minister Modi’s remarks came a day after his Bangladesh counterpart

Sheikh Hasina announced to contribute 1.5 million US dollar to the Covid-19

Emergency Fund to combat coronavirus that claimed over 16,500 lives so far

and infected more than 3,75,000 globally.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed creation of the fund during

video conferencing with the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional

Cooperation) leaders recently.

India committed to contribute $10m to the fund initially to fight against

the deadly coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Sunday told BSS that Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina verbally approved the fund in favour of SAARC secretariat to

face health hazards due to outbreak of the coronavirus in South Asia.

He said the foreign ministry will send note verbal to SAARC secretariat and

Indian government about Bangladesh’s commitment to provide USD 1.5 million to

the SAARC health hazard prevention fund.

The minister said currently, this health hazard prevention SAARC fund will

be used to combat Covid-19 but later it will be utilized to deal with

preventing people of this region from other health risks.

Meanwhile, Nepal and Afghanistan declared to provide $1 million each and

Maldives and Bhutan committed to offer 200,000 and 100,000 US dollars

respectively to the fund.