BB refixes CRR at 5pc

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken a decision to

refix the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 5 percent on bi-weekly average basis

with a provision of minimum 4.5 percent on daily basis effective from April

01, 2020.

“Now it has been decided to refix this CRR at 5.0 percent on bi-weekly

average basis with a provision of minimum 4.5 percent on daily basis

effective from April 01, 2020,” said a BB circular issued here today.

Earlier, all scheduled banks in Bangladesh (including Shariah based banks)

are required to maintain 5.5 percent CRR with Bangladesh Bank on bi-weekly

average basis with a provision of minimum 5.0 percent on daily basis of their

average total demand and time liabilities (ATDTL).