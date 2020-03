DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) today decided to cut

repo rate to 5.75 percent from 6 percent as part of efforts to boost

liquidity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

A central bank circular announced the new decision will be effective

from tomorrow.

The decision was taken at the 46th meeting of Monitoring Policy

Committee at BB headquarters with Governor Fazle Kabir in the chair.