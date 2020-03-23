Daily and temporary secretariat entrance pass suspended

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – As part of the precautionary measure to check the deadly coronavirus, the Home Ministry has requested all the secretaries to give necessary directives to the concerned officials of the respective ministries for not issuing the daily visitors’ pass of the secretariat.

Besides, the ministry has also suspended the issuance of one-year temporary entrance pass until further order, said an official handout here today.

In case of any emergency, visitors having temporary pass would be allowed to enter the secretariat after making personal communication with the concerned officials.