NEW DELHI, March 23, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – India will ground all domestic

passenger flights from Wednesday to combat the spread of the novel

coronavirus, the government said, as more states ordered lockdowns.

India has already banned incoming international flights and sealed most of

its land borders.

The government information bureau said only cargo flights will be allowed.

India has reported seven virus deaths from more than 400 cases, but

infections have risen sharply in recent days.