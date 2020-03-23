PM to address before nation Wednesday: Quader

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address

before the nation on Wednesday highlighting the latest novel coronavirus

(COVID-19) situation in the country.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary

Obaidul Quader said this while addressing a press conference on contemporary

affairs at the Roads and Highways Division Conference Room in the capital

today.

“Have trust on the Prime Minister. She will mention in her address

whatever is needed. Sheikh Hasina will deliver her address on March 25.”

Quader said.

He said the address of the premier would be telecast live from the state-

run BTV and also aired from Bangladesh Betar.

“The Prime Minister, in her address, is expected to assure the nation

highlighting various steps and necessary preparations of the government in

the wake of COVID-19 spread,” Quader said, adding that there might come some

more directives.