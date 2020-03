PARIS, March 23, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – More than one billion people have been

asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world

as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according

to an AFP tally Monday.

Some countries such as France, Italy and Argentina have imposed mandatory

lockdown measures, while others like Iran and Britain have issued stay-at-

home recommendations to stem the spread of the virus.