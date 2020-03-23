Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus: reports

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey

Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media reported

Sunday.

Weinstein, 68, is in prison in northern New York state after being

sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

The fallen film producer’s diagnosis was reported Sunday evening by

celebrity news website TMZ and local paper the Niagara Gazette.

Weinstein’s spokespeople have declined to comment to US media on the

subject.

The New York State Department of Corrections did not respond when

contacted by AFP for confirmation of the reports.

Sources told TMZ that Weinstein was one of two inmates to test positive at

the high-security Wende Correctional Facility northwest of New York City and

that he has had no contact with family or his lawyers since his diagnosis.

Prior to his transfer, he stayed at Rikers Island prison and a Manhattan

hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.

Crowded US prisons have the potential to become hotbeds for coronavirus

infections. Last week, guards at Rikers and New York’s Sing Sing prison

tested positive for the virus, local media reported.

As of Sunday, the virus has killed 417 people in the US out of more than

33,000 cases, according to a tracker managed by Johns Hopkins University.

Weinstein was convicted in February of a criminal sexual act in the first

degree and rape in the third degree, while being cleared of predatory sexual

assault charges.

He was convicted of raping ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and of forcibly

performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have leveled

sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer

of “Shakespeare in Love” and numerous other critical and box office hits.