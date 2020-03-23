Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus: reports

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey
Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media reported
Sunday.
Weinstein, 68, is in prison in northern New York state after being
sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.
The fallen film producer’s diagnosis was reported Sunday evening by
celebrity news website TMZ and local paper the Niagara Gazette.
Weinstein’s spokespeople have declined to comment to US media on the
subject.
The New York State Department of Corrections did not respond when
contacted by AFP for confirmation of the reports.
Sources told TMZ that Weinstein was one of two inmates to test positive at
the high-security Wende Correctional Facility northwest of New York City and
that he has had no contact with family or his lawyers since his diagnosis.
Prior to his transfer, he stayed at Rikers Island prison and a Manhattan
hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.
Crowded US prisons have the potential to become hotbeds for coronavirus
infections. Last week, guards at Rikers and New York’s Sing Sing prison
tested positive for the virus, local media reported.
As of Sunday, the virus has killed 417 people in the US out of more than
33,000 cases, according to a tracker managed by Johns Hopkins University.
Weinstein was convicted in February of a criminal sexual act in the first
degree and rape in the third degree, while being cleared of predatory sexual
assault charges.
He was convicted of raping ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and of forcibly
performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.
Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have leveled
sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer
of “Shakespeare in Love” and numerous other critical and box office hits.