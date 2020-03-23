BB to buy T-bills, bonds from banks, NBFIs

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has decided to buy

treasury bills and bonds from banks and non-bank financial institutions

(NBFIs) to prevent any unwanted liquidity obstruction due to coronavirus

outbreak.

“BB provides repo facility to the scheduled banks and NBFIs against the

government securities. The central bank has taken a decision to strengthen

the government securities purchasing activities as the banks and NBFIs don’t

face any impediment due to the coronavirus,” said a BB circular issued on

Sunday.

As per the new decision, interested commercial banks as well as NBFIs may

sell their excess securities after complying with the statutory liquidity

ratio (SLR).

The central bank asked the managing directors (MDs) and chief executive

officers (CEOs) of banks and NBFIs to communicate with its department

concerned, if necessary.

The banks may sell their surplus securities to the central bank from today

(Monday) at the market rate, the circular added.