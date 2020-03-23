12 BNP men remanded in case for attacking police

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court has placed 12 activists of BNP

on a day remand each in a case lodged over launching attack on policemen

during Dhaka-10 by-polls on March 21.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devabrata Biswas passed the order last

evening as investigation officer and sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman of

Hazaribagh Police Station produced the accused before the court and pleaded

to put them on 12-day remand.

The BNP men who were placed on remand are – Abul Khayer Liton, Selim

Hossain, Hedayet Ullah, Jakir Hossain, Md Liton, Abdul Jabbar Shimul, Saidul

Islam, Md Swapan, Akash alias Shilu, Sohel Rana, Habib Khan and Selim Miah.

According to the police, a group of 20-25 BNP men wanted to take control

of Mallik Preparatory School polling station in Hazaribagh area and attacked

police as the law enforcers tried to resist.

Police during the attack managed to arrest 12 of them and filed a case

against 15 with Hazaribagh Police Station in this regard.