Probe report in Badda lynching case April 26

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set April 26 to submit

probe report in a case lodged over killing of Taslima Begum Renu in a mob

beating in North Badda area in the capital last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order this morning

as the investigation officer failed to submit the report.

A mob bludgeoned Renu, 40, a single-mother of two, to death suspecting her

a child lifter, in front of North Badda Government Primary School in the

morning on July 20, 2019.

It was later learned that Renu went there to take information regarding

admission of her daughter Tahsin Tuba, 4, at that school.

Renu’s nephew Nasir Uddin filed the case with Badda Police Station against

400-500 unidentified people.

Police, after scrutinising the vicious video clippings of the incident,

managed to arrest almost all the culprits, including Ria Khatun, 35, who

started the ruckus by terming Renu a child lifter, and Ibrahim Hossain

Hridoy, the man who was seen most active in beating Renu, even thrashing her

seemingly lifeless body.