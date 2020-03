WASHINGTON, March 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Rand Paul has become the first US

senator to test positive for the new coronavirus, the Republican lawaker’s

office said Sunday.

Paul is asymptomatic, “feeling fine and is in quarantine,” a staffer wrote

on the senator’s Twitter feed.

US senators are currently negotiating a multi-trillion-dollar rescue

package to help the US economy hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.