BOGOTA, March 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – A riot in a prison in the Colombian

capital Bogota has left 23 inmates dead and 90 wounded, Justice Minister

Margarita Cabello announced Sunday.

The riot was triggered by an attempted mass breakout overnight from La

Modelo prison, Cabello said.

Riots occurred “in several penitentiary centers in the country,” Cabello

said in a statement. “The result of the attempted escape in the Modelo was 23

inmates dead.”