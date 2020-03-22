New York to run out of ventilators in days: mayor

NEW YORK, March 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – New York is days away from running out

of essential equipment needed to keep hospitals running, its mayor warned

Sunday, likening the coronavirus pandemic to the Great Depression.

The Big Apple has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the

United States and Bill de Blasio said the city’s hospitals were at breaking

point.

“Bluntly, we’re about ten days away now from seeing widespread shortages of

ventilators, surgical masks, the things necessary to keep a hospital system

running,” de Blasio told CNN.

He pleaded with President Donald Trump to mobilize the military to help

spur production and distribution of urgently needed medical supplies.

“If we don’t get more ventilators in the next ten days, people will die who

don’t have to die. It’s as simple as that,” said de Blasio.

He warned that “the worst is yet to come” and called the fast-spreading

outbreak “the greatest crisis domestically since the Great Depression” of the

1930s.

“That’s why we need a full-scale mobilization of the military and we need

the Congress to act like we’re on the way to the next great depression,” de

Blasio said.

“Forget bailing out the airlines right now. Bail out the people. Bail out

the hospitals. Bail out the cities and states and counties,” he added.

Almost 27,000 people have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in

the United States, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 9,000 of them live in New York City, where there have been 60

fatalities.

A total of 114 people have died in New York state so far, Governor Andrew

Cuomo told reporters Sunday.

He said he had asked America’s Army Corps of Engineers to build four

temporary hospitals and ordered existing hospitals to increase capacity by 50

percent.

Cuomo added that all non-essential surgeries would be scrapped from

Wednesday to help free up space for coronavirus patients. He said New York

state needed 30,000 ventilators which can costs up to $40,000 each, lamenting

that states are competing with each other to purchase them.

“This is just an impossible situation to manage. If we don’t get the

equipment we can lose lives that we could have otherwise saved,” explained

Cuomo.

The head of the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency, Peter

Gaynor, in charge of the government’s response effort, said the demand for

supplies, such as ventilators, was a “global problem.”

“We’re working hard every day here to meet those demands,” he told ABC.

America’s leading infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said the

federal government would start “pouring” resources into New York, California

and Washington state.

“The resources that are being marshaled are going to be clearly directed to

those hotspots that need it most,” Fauci, director at the National Institute

of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS.