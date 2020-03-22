Shopping malls to remain shut from Mar 25 to 31

DHAKA, March 22, 2020 (BSS) – All the country’s shopping complexes and malls will remain closed from March 25 to 31 over the spread of coronavirus.

In a meeting today, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity decided to shut down all shopping complexes and malls from March 25 to 31 across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Samity president Helal Uddin told BSS.

However, he said, kitchen markets, pharmaceuticals, grocery stores and super shops will remain open.

Helal said Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity leaders took the decision considering the interest of shop owners and the safety of the workers and owners.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owner Association, in a statement, said that shopping complexes and malls would remain closed from March 25 to 31 next in the city.

