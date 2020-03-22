Coronavirus: latest global developments

PARIS, March 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the

coronavirus crisis:

– Stay home –

Across the globe an estimated 900 million people are confined to their

homes, according to an AFP tally.

The majority are hemmed in by obligatory government lockdown orders while

others are under curfew, in quarantine or following advice not to leave their

homes.

In the US more than a third of the population are adjusting to life in

various phases of lockdown. Britain urges 1.5 million people most at risk

from the virus to stay home.

Iraq declares a curfew across the country.

– Latin America and Africa –

A host of countries across Latin America have started obligatory

confinement — Venezuela, Argentina, El Salvador and Bolivia. On Tuesday

Colombia will do the same.

In Brazil the state of Sao Paulo as of Tuesday will be under 15-day

quarantine.

In Africa, Tunisia and Rwanda start nationwide confinement.

– More than 13,000 dead –

At least 13,444 deaths have been recorded since the virus first emerged in

December, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1200 GMT on Sunday based on

official sources.

There have been more than 308,130 infections reported in 170 countries and

territories.

Italy has recorded 4,825 deaths out of 53,578 cases, with more than 6,000

recoveries.

China has 81,054 cases, including 3,261 fatalities and 72,244 people

recovered.

The worst affected countries after Italy and China are Spain with 1,720

deaths, Iran with 1,685 deaths, France with 562 deaths, and the US with 340

deaths.

– Toughening measures –

Italy stops all non-essential production to guarantee the supply of

essential goods, and tightens the rules of confinement with the closure of

all its green spaces.

Australia, having already shut its borders to foreigners and non-residents,

tells citizens to cancel their domestic travel plans.

In France more traffic restrictions are imposed and curfews are issued in

several southern cities.

In Thailand the government steps up its efforts, shuttering most public

spaces, from shopping malls and beauty parlours to golf courses and swimming

pools.

Millions of Indians go into lockdown as the country experiments with a

curfew.

Nigeria, the most populated country in Africa with 200 million people,

tightens its rules, restricting religious and social gatherings in some

places to 50 people.

– Shutting more borders –

The Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso close their borders this weekend, as do

Rwanda and the Republic of Congo.

Brazil will shut its borders as of Monday to all visitors from Europe,

Australia and several Asian countries.

Cuba will close its borders to non-residents on Tuesday.

Romania bars most foreigners from entering the country.