14-party demands corona detection centres at district level

DHAKA, March 22, 2020 (BSS) – The 14-party alliance today placed several

demands, including setting up one coronavirus diagnostic centre at divisional

and district level, and reforming disaster management council to make unified

and coordinated efforts to fight against the COVID-19.

The Awami League-led 14-party placed the demand in a joint statement

issued here today.

The alliance also demanded that if required, trained medical teams of

Bangladesh Army should be utilized while strict measures should be taken to

make the home returnees to abide by the ‘stay at home’ rules.

The 14-party also demanded setting up more than one coronavirus detection

centres in the capital.

The alliance coordinator and Awami League Presidium member Mohammed Nasim,

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President

Hasanul Haq Inu, Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Jatiya Party

(JP) General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, AL Central Working Committee

member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Bangladesh Tariqat

Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Bangladesh Jatiya

Samajtantrik Dal President Sharif Nurul Ambia, Gonotantri Party General

Secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain, Gono Azadi League President SK Sikder and NAP

General Secretary Ismail Hossain singed the joint statement, among others.