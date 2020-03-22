Govt withdraws duty on test kits amid COVID-19 spread

DHAKA, March 22, 2020 (BSS) – The government has withdrawn all sorts of

duties on import of test kits and other necessary materials and equipments in

a bid to tackle the global outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) under the Ministry of Finance issued

an SRO in this regard today which stated that all sorts of customs duty,

regulatory duty, supplementary duty, VAT, Advance Tax and Advance Income Tax

have been withdrawn on a number of products.

These are – Isopropyl Alcohol, COVID-19 test kits based on immunological

reactions, COVID-19 test kits based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

nucleic acid test, COVID-19 diagnostic test instruments and apparatus,

disinfectants in bulk (excl for dairy, poultry, and agricultural in bulk), 3-

ply/3-layer surgical mask, protective garments made from plastic sheeting,

plastic face shields (covering more than the eye area), protective garments

for surgical/medical use, full body woven suit impregnated with plastics,

medical protective gear and protective spectacles and goggles.

The SRO said that these facilities would remain effective on import of

certain quantities approved by the Directorate General of Drug Administration

while the Administration would also ensure whether the imported products are

of due standard or not and thus conduct regular monitoring.

This SRO will come into immediate effect, under which the given facilities

would remain effective till June 30 this year.

Talking to BSS, NBR member (customs policy) Syed Golam Kibria said that

duty exemptions on import of such necessary testing kits and other equipments

have been given in a bid to check the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in the

country.

He also hoped that due to duty exemptions, the concerned companies would

now be able to manufacture necessary protective items for checking

Coronavirus.