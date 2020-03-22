National flag to be hoisted at govt, private buildings on Mar 26

DHAKA, March 22, 2020 (BSS) – The national flag will be hoisted atop all

government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings as well as

diplomatic missions abroad as part of the Independence and National Day

celebration programme on March 26.

According to the Article 4(1) of Bangladesh Constitution, the national flag

shall consist of a circle, coloured red throughout its area, resting on a

green background, said an official handout.

As per Bangladesh Flag Rules, the ‘National Flag’ will be in bottle green

and rectangular in size in the proportion of length to width 10:6 bearing a

red circle on the body of the green.

The red circle will have a radius of one-fifth of the length of the flag.

There are three sizes of the flag for buildings– 10’x6′, 5’x3′ and

2.5’x1.5′.