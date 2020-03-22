Govt urges people to remain alert without panic

DHAKA, March 22, 2020 (BSS) – The government today called upon the people
to adopt preventive measures to fight the menace of novel coronavirus instead
of getting panicked unnecessarily.
If spreading of any false or wrong information about COVID-19 over social
media or any other medium is noticed, the masses are being requested to
contact with Press Information Department (PID) ‘s newsroom numbers-02-
9512246; 02-9514988; 01715-255765; 01716-800008 and [email protected]
or [email protected] or 999, said an official handout.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR)
suggested home returnees must have to follow the ‘stay at home’ rules for 14
days and relatives of those would also have to remain alert.
The government sought support of all including the returnees, their
relatives, houses owners and neighbors to limit the spread of the deadly
virus.
Those who have general symptoms are asked to contact with IEDCR to take
advices and suggestions staying at home.
For any suggestions or advices, one can contact with these numbers-333,
01944333222, 01401-184551, 01401-184554, 01401-184555, 01401-184556, 01401-
184559, 01401-184560, 01401-184568, 01927-711785, 01937-000011, 01927-711784
and 01937-110011.
The Directorate of Health Services (DGHS)’s hotline number is 16263.
Besides, messages could be sent on social media, messenger and email.
Facebook id: Iedcr, COVID-19 Control Room, [email protected]