Carew & co. starts producing hand sanitizer

DHAKA, Mar 22, 2020 (BSS) – Country’s only state-owned distillery company Carew and Co (Bangladesh) Ltd has started producing hand sanitizer to meet the increasing demand as recently Bangladesh confirmed a few numbers of Coronavirus cases.

‘Carew’s Hand Sanitizer’, which was proven to be 99.99% effective in destroying harmful virus and bacteria in a lab test, will be available in the market very soon, said an industry ministry press release issued here.

A 100ml bottle of hand sanitizer will cost only 60 taka, which is cheaper than any sanitizers currently available in the market.

After the first production, it was distributed among the workers and officials of Chuadanga local administration and the Carew and Company, added the release.

The sanitizer will be available in 16 shopping complexes, and in front of Industries Ministry and Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation offices.