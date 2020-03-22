Onion harvesting goes on in full swing in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, March 22, 2020 (BSS) – Onion harvesting is going on in full swing in the district, expecting a good yield, officials said today.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said farmers have started to harvest onion as they are getting lucrative prices.

DAE had taken a massive programme to inspire farmers to cultivate the onion

abundantly here during the current season, they said, adding farmers also

showed encouragement to cultivate onion witnessing its huge demand in the

markets.

Md. Rezaul Islam, a farmer of Alamdi village of Harirampur Upazila said

the onion now is being sold at Taka 40-50 per kilogram, expressing

satisfaction with the price.

Md Hafiz Uddin of Rupsha village under Shibalaya Upazila and Abdur Rafiq of

Mouhali village under Baratia Union of Ghior Upazila also expressed happiness

over onion price.

This season, a total of 5,800 hectares of land were brought under onion

cultivation in all seven upazilas of the district with a production target of

49,591 metric tons.

Of them, farmers cultivated onion at 90 hectares of land in Manikganj

Sadar, 180 hectares at Singair upazila, 50 hectares at Saturia upazila, 900

hectares at Ghior Upazila, 80 hectares at Daulatpur upazila, 2,800 hectares

at Shibalaya upazila and 1,700 hectares at Harirampur Upazila.

DAE deputy director Md. Habibur Rahman Chowdhury said Shibalaya, Harirampur

and Ghior Upazilas of the district are known as the onion cultivation zones.

The soil of those areas is suitable for onion cultivation.

He said the onion cultivation exceeded the target this year as all agri-

inputs including seeds, fertilizers and necessary advices were given to the

cultivators timely.