Social distancing has Serena ‘on edge’ amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Tennis great Serena Williams says

she is “on edge” as she practices social distancing recommended by health

experts in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a series of videos on TikTok

describing her concerns for her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia.

“Now I’ve been social distancing for actually a really long time, for

probably two weeks now, and every little thing makes me crazy,” the 38-year-

old superstar said.

“And by anxiety I mean I’m just on edge. Any time anyone sneezes around me

or coughs I get crazy. I don’t hang out with anyone, and when I say anyone I

mean my daughter.

“She coughed, I got angry and gave her a side-eye. I gave her that ‘angry

Serena’ and then I got sad.

“I was like, ‘Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is

there anything I can do?’ I just don’t know what to do, so instead of being

relaxed I’m really under a ton of stress.”

Williams said that like many people she first thought the coronavirus

wouldn’t affect her.

“And then suddenly Indian Wells was cancelled and I was like, ‘Oh, OK,

that’s weird but I have a little time off and I’m going to enjoy that time

off,'” she said of her reaction when the prestigious ATP and WTA tournament

in Indian Wells, California, was called off earlier this month.

But as more tournament cancellations followed, Williams said she found

herself feeling more anxiety.

“It is what it is, we’ll get through this. We have to,” added Williams, who

has used other social media platforms, including Instagram, to urge her

followers to heed recommendations to stay home when health authorities deem

it necessary.