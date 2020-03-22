AL candidate Smriti declared elected in Gaibandha-3 by-polls

GAIBANDHA, March 22, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League (AL) nominated

candidate Adv Umme Kulsum Smriti was declared elected in Gaibandha-3

(Sadullapur-Palashbari) constituency by-polls held yesterday.

Returning officer (RO) and also district election officer Mahbubur Rahman

formally announced the results at his office here at 9pm on Saturday night.

He said Adv Umme Kulsum Smiti (Boat) won the elections, getting 2, 01,482

votes while her nearest candidate Dr. Moynul Hasan Sadik from BNP (Sheaf of

paddy) bagged 41,408 votes.

Jatiya party candidate Mainur Rabbi Chowdhury (Plough) got 10,346 votes as

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal candidate SM Khademul Islam Khudi (Torch) bagged 514

votes, he added.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of ruling party lawmaker Dr. Younus

Ali Sarker on December 27, 2019.