Shakib in self quarantine in USA hotel

DHAKA, March 21, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh’s ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has isolated himself at a hotel in USA as a precaution measure in the rising concerns of coronavirus that is declared as pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO).

Shakib who has been serving an ICC-imposed ban currently informed this through a video message on social media and requested everyone to follow necessary steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During the video, Shakib spoke of how he has isolated himself and is staying put in a hotel and keeping himself away from his family, who are also in the USA at the moment. Shakib requested everyone to make small sacrifices in order to stay safe and asked not to be panicked.

“I have just reached USA. I have tried my best to keep me safe during the flight. After reaching here, I checked in a hotel and kept me isolated as a precaution measure,” Shakib said in the video message.

“I have informed my family that I will stay here for some days since I came here by flight so there is some risk. Even I didn’t meet my little daughter, which is painful for me but I need to do this sacrifice for the betterment of all.”

Drawing the example of his self-isolation, Shakib requested the expatriates who came in Bangladesh, to follow the rules of quarantine.

“If anyone comes in Bangladesh from abroad, he should keep him isolated for some days for the betterment of his family and the people of the country. Everyone needs to be in quarantine for 14 days and it is imperative in the wake of the situation,” Shakib further said.