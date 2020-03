DHAKA, March 21, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to keep mills-factories open despite having the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision was taken in a tripartite-meeting with government, owners and labors at the conference room of Sromo Bhaban in city with State Minister for Labour and Employment Minister Begum Munnujan Sufian in the chair.

The meeting was informed that the changing situation of the country will be taken under consideration later.