WHO for social distancing in Bangladesh to contain COVID-19

DHAKA, March 21, 2020 (BSS) – The World Health Organization (WHO) today recommended a set of suggestions, including maintaining social distancing in Bangladesh, to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

A delegation of WHO, led by its representative to Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, placed the suggestions at a meeting with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon at his Banani residence this afternoon.

“During the meeting, WHO presented several alternatives that can be implemented for maintaining social distancing as well as communicating better with population on protecting themselves and the others,” Catalin Bercaru, Communication and Media Relations, WHO Country Office in Dhaka, told BSS.

Earlier, the WHO representative told reporters, after the meeting, that they could not give any decision as it is up to the state policymakers to take decision to fight the coronavirus.

“None of us is out of risk. Everyone must remain alert from his or her respective position,” he said.

Prime Minister’s Personal Physician Dr ABM Abdullah, DSCC Secretary Mustafa Kamal Majumder and its chief health officer were present at the meeting.