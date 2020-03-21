Jack Ma pledges masks, kits to 10 Asian nations

DHAKA, March 21, 2020 (BSS) – Jack Ma, the Asia’s richest man, today pledged to donate 18 lac face masks and 2.1 lac coronavirus test kits to Bangladesh and 9 other Asian countries to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will donate emergency supplies 1.8m masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometers to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” he twitted.

Ma joined Twitter on Monday to announce that the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation were shipping a donation of emergency supplies to the U.S. having previously aided virus-fighting efforts in Japan, Iran and Italy.

The Alibaba Group Holding Limited cofounder’s philanthropic groups also expanded to send thousands of testing kits and masks to countries in Africa.

“Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done,” he said.

Global shortages of essential medical and protective equipment have affected even the most developed economies, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying more “ventilators, ventilators and ventilators” were needed to help his state handle the anticipated number of infected people needing treatment.