EC suspends CCC polls, Bogura-1, Jashore-6 JS by-polls

DHAKA, Mar 21, 2020 (BSS) – The Election Commission has suspended the

upcoming elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the by-polls to

Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 Jatiya Sangsad seats in view of the coronavirus

outbreak.

The by-polls were scheduled to be held on March 29 in Bogura-1 and Jashore-

3 JS seats along with CCC.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the EC held today at the Nirbachon

Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

Later, EC Secretary Md Alamgir announced his decision to suspend all three

elections at a news briefing here today.

“The EC will convey its next decision about the elections when the

coronavirus situation improves,” he added.